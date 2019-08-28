Precipitation totals averaged 1.80 inches throughout the state last week, with the highest precipitation totals recorded in the East Central district at 3.67 inches for the week ending Aug. 25, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the low 80s. Topsoil moisture condition was rated mostly adequate to short and subsoil moisture condition was rated mostly short to adequate. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork.
Corn dough reached 76 percent, down 10 points from the previous year and down 9 points from normal. Corn dented reached 44 percent, down 9 points from the previous year and down 15 points from normal. Sorghum headed reached 82 percent, down 3 points from the previous year and down 4 points from normal. Sorghum coloring reached 26 percent, down 16 points from the previous year and down 23 points from normal. Sorghum mature reached 9 percent, down 4 points from the previous year and down 4 points from normal. Soybeans blooming reached 74 percent, down 14 points from the previous year and down 8 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 30 percent, down 29 points from the previous year and down 30 points from normal. Peanuts pegging reached 86 percent, down 9 points from the previous year and down 8 points from normal. Peanuts mature reached 5 percent, down 1 point from the previous year and down 1 point from normal. Cotton bolls opening reached 10 percent, up 1 point from the previous year and up 3 points from normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.