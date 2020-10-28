The United States Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of 13 members, 13 alternate members, and one advisor to serve on The Cotton Board. These appointees will serve three-year terms, ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Newly appointed alternate members in the High Plains Journal readership area are as follows: Justin Cave, producer—Texas; Pace Hindsley, producer—Arkansas; Bryan Patterson, producer—Texas; Debra Barrett, producer—Texas; Sigi Valverde, producer—Texas; Laurie Sutandar, importer—Texas; Rafe Banks, producer—Arkansas; Michael Popp, producer—Texas; and Jon Jones, producer—Texas.
“On behalf of The Cotton Board, I would like to thank these appointees for their willingness to share their time and expertise with the cotton industry,” said Jimmy Webb, Georgia cotton producer and current Chairman of The Cotton Board. “These leaders in the industry collectively represent the interests of both cotton importers and cotton producers to provide oversight and direction to the Cotton Research & Promotion Program, with the common goal of improving the profitability of the entire cotton industry,” he said.
