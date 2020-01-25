Middle school and high school science teachers: Get excited for a great summer workshop. Kansas Corn STEM is now accepting applications for its popular Seed to STEM summer workshops. These free workshops are for grade 6-12 Kansas science teachers. Teachers who have not attended a Seed to STEM workshop before are encouraged to apply for a middle school or high school 1.0 track. Teachers who are Seed to STEM graduates can apply for the 2.0 track. The workshops will be held at two new locations: Chanute and Hays.
Teachers who are selected will practice over 10 labs that they can use in the classroom to help students learn the role agriculture plays in science. The workshop includes a farm and field visit, an industry dinner and a field trip to an ethanol plant. In addition, every teacher will receive $500 worth of free lab resources, plus all onsite expenses paid. Graduate credit will also be available at a cost to the participant.
Middle School and High School 1.0 tracks are offered at each location:
June 4-5 in Chanute located at Chanute High School; and
June 9-10 in Hays located at Hays High School.
Seed to STEM Middle School and High School 2.0 tracks will be offered only once. Twenty teachers will be selected per track.
Middle School 2.0 track: June 4-5 in Chanute; and
High School 2.0 track: June 9-10 in Hays.
Middle school teachers can learn more at https://kscorn.com/6-12-professional-development/
High school teachers can learn more at https://kscorn.com/6-12-professional-development-high-school.
