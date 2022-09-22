cattle-cornstalks.jpeg

Safely grazing drought-stressed cornstalks can be accomplished with an appropriate grazing plan and fencing precautions. (Courtesy photo.)

Extended drought is challenging livestock producers to carefully manage their fall cornstalks grazing. High nitrate levels may be not only in rainfed (dryland) fields, but also in pivot corners or field edges where plants have been severely moisture stressed.

As row crop harvest begins, wheat and rye forages may be interseeded into potentially higher nitrate cornstalks. If these late-seeded forages receive enough moisture for good fall grazing, can these forages and stalks be co-grazed safely?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.