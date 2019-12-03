Who you know and your relationship with them can make a big difference in many aspects of your life, but if you are a corn farmer this is likely a huge understatement. You see, trade is critical to farmer’s profitability and relationships can either float or sink the export ship.
According to the U.S. Grains Council, U.S. corn exports totaled 52.3 MMT or 2.06 billion bushels in 2018-19 and moved to 62 countries. That’s a lot of relationships to juggle for USGC and a big reason NCGA has made a resolution of trade agreements like the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement a priority. Addressing both components—relationships and the access that comes with trade agreements—is a potent combination.
As we head toward 2020, NCGA, USGC and many of their partners will be involved in a “Did You Know” campaign to raise awareness of the importance of free trade and trade agreements to farmers and a strong U.S. economy. Look for these messages on NCGA social channels from Dec. 2 to Dec. 20 and share them with your friends and contacts.
