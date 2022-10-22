GrimmSoybeanHarvestFall.jpg

By Glen Grimm, Hiawatha, Kansas.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Oct. 14 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates showed yields for both corn and soybeans dropping. Total U.S. corn production stood at 13.09 billion bushels, 2.7% below last year’s estimate of 15.07 billion bushels, but still relatively high.

Jim Mintert, director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University, said the drop was “in the middle of what the trade was expecting.”

