Temperatures last week averaged 73.7 degrees, 3.8 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.84 inches statewide, 0.13 inches below normal. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 28, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Heartland Regional Field Office, Missouri. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 14 percent short, 75 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 9 percent short, 78 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus.
Corn silking progressed to 77 percent, 22 percentage points behind last year. Corn dough progressed to 21 percent, 49 percentage points behind last year. Corn condition was rated at 7 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 42 percent fair, 30 percent good, and 4 percent excellent. Soybeans emerged progressed to 95 percent. Soybeans blooming progressed to 38 percent this week, while soybeans setting pods progressed to 9 percent. Soybean condition was rated at 4 percent very poor, 13 percent poor, 42 percent fair, 38 percent good, and 3 percent excellent. Cotton squaring progressed to 81 percent. Cotton setting bolls progressed to 26 percent. Cotton condition was rated at 7 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 53 percent fair, and 31 percent good. Rice headed progressed to 14 percent this week. Rice condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 34 percent good, and 19 percent excellent.
