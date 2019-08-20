For the week ending Aug. 18, there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Kansas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6 percent very short, 18 short, 67 adequate, and 9 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 5 percent very short, 18 short, 71 adequate, and 6 surplus.
Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 11 poor, 34 fair, 41 good, and 10 excellent. Corn silking was 97 percent, near 99 for both last year and the five-year average. Dough was 72 percent, behind 86 last year and 82 average. Dented was 37 percent, behind 56 last year, and near 41 average. Mature was 4 percent, behind 13 last year, and near 5 average.
Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 8 poor, 40 fair, 43 good, and 5 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 84 percent, behind 96 last year and 92 average. Setting pods was 60 percent, well behind 81 last year, and behind 70 average.
Sorghum condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 30 fair, 54 good, and 6 excellent. Sorghum headed was 66 percent, behind 83 last year and 78 average. Coloring was 11 percent, behind 25 last year and 18 average.
Cotton condition rated 3 percent very poor, 13 poor, 41 fair, 38 good, and 5 excellent. Cotton squaring was 92 percent, behind 100 last year, but near 90 average. Setting bolls was 55 percent, behind 68 last year, but ahead of 50 average. Bolls opening was 1 percent, near 2 last year and 4 average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.