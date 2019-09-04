Rainfall totals averaged 1.50 inches across the state for the week ending Sept. 1, with the South Central district recording the highest totals at 2.55 inches, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the high 70s. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to short. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork.
Corn dough reached 81 percent, down 13 points from the previous year and down 11 points from normal. Corn dented reached 48 percent, down 17 points from the previous year and down 26 points from normal. Corn mature reached 8 percent. Sorghum headed reached 90 percent, down 1 point from the previous year and down 1 point from normal. Sorghum coloring reached 43 percent, down 13 points from the previous year and down 16 points from normal. Sorghum mature reached 15 percent, down 6 points from the previous year and down 6 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 1 percent, down 2 points from normal. Soybeans blooming reached 80 percent, down 11 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 45 percent, down 25 points from the previous year and down 26 points from normal. Peanuts pegging reached 93 percent, down 5 points from the previous year and down 4 points from normal. Peanuts mature reached 10 percent, up 1 point from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Cotton bolls opening reached 15 percent, down 2 points from the previous year but up 1 point from normal.
