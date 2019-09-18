Temperatures last week averaged 77.4 degrees, 7.5 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.21 inches statewide, 0.81 inches below normal. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sept. 15, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Heartland Regional Field Office, Missouri. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 2% very short, 19% short, 75% adequate, and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 11% short, 84% adequate, and 4% surplus. Corn dented progressed to 80%, while corn matured progressed to 30%, 49 percentage points behind last year. Corn harvested for grain progressed to 8%. Corn condition was rated at 3% very poor, 16% poor, 38% fair, 38% good, and 5% excellent. Soybeans setting pods progressed to 90%, 5 percentage points behind last year. Soybean coloring progressed to 15% this week, with soybeans dropping leaves progressing to 2%. Soybean condition was rated at 3% very poor, 9% poor, 34% fair, 48% good, and 6% excellent. Cotton bolls opening progressed to 48%, 32 percentage points behind last year. Cotton condition was rated at 7% very poor, 10% poor, 52% fair, and 31% good. Rice harvested progressed to 22% this week, 3 percentage points ahead of last year. Rice condition was rated at 3% very poor, 6% poor, 38% fair, 40% good, and 13% excellent.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.