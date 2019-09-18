Rainfall totals averaged less than 1 inch across the state last week, with the West Central district recording the highest totals at 1.47 inches for the week ending Sept. 15, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly short to adequate. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork.
Winter wheat planted reached 7%, down 4 points from the previous year and down 3 points from normal.
Corn dough reached 99%. Corn dented reached 67%, down 24 points from the previous year and down 23 points from normal. Corn mature reached 35%, down 22 points from the previous year and down 26 points from normal. Corn harvested reached 15%, down 5 points from the previous year and down 5 points from normal. Sorghum coloring reached 68%, down 9 points from the previous year and down 14 points from normal. Sorghum mature reached 35%, down 3 points from the previous year and down 9 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 6%, down 5 points from the previous year and down 9 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 60%, down 21 points from the previous year and down 26 points from normal. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 4%, down 8 points from the previous year and down 12 points from normal. Peanuts mature reached 20%, down 3 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal. Cotton bolls opening reached 47%, unchanged from the previous year but up 8 points
