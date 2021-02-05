The Kansas Corn Growers Association recently held its virtual annual meeting following the Kansas Corn Symposium. Members received legislative and organizational updates, reviewed and approved 2021 resolutions and held board elections for the central districts.
Dennis McNinch, was elected to represent the west central district; Matt Splitter, Lyons, was reelected to represent the central district and JD Hanna, Silver Lake, was reelected to represent the east central district.
In a reorganizational meeting following the annual meeting, the KCGA board elected officers. Brent Rogers, Hoxie, was reelected president; J.D. Hanna, Silver Lake, was elected vice president; Chad Epler, Columbus, was elected secretary and Kent Moore, Iuka, was reelected treasurer.
KCGA represents its more than 1200 members in legislative and regulatory issues and promotes Kansas corn and the farmers who grow it. Learn more at kscorn.com.
