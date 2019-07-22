Kansas Corn invites corn growers to attend one of its 2019 listening tour stops scheduled at nine locations across the state in August. For the fourth year, Kansas Corn is conducting a listening tour to reach farmers and industry partners to discuss issues impacting corn and agriculture. Kansas Corn will provide a meal and refreshments while diving into several topics including trade, ethanol, corn markets, education, and local challenges and opportunities.
“Our annual listening tour provides our grower leaders and staff with insight from growers in each area of the state, and we use that input to drive our organizations through the year,” Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek said. “In addition to listening to growers, we give them updates on efforts of both the association and commission.”
The listening tour is sponsored by the Kansas Corn Growers Association, Kansas Corn Commission and many local sponsors. All corn growers are invited to attend and are encouraged to RSVP to help with meal counts at the kscorn.com website, by calling 785-410-5009 or by emailing events@ksgrains.com.
Southeast Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
Aug. 2—Columbus
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rowdy’s Rustic Moose Lodge, 1221 W County Rd., Columbus
East Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop and SHP Field Tour
Aug. 12—Spring Hill
SHP Field Tour: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Guetterman Brothers Family Farms, 14633 W 239th St., Spring Hill
Northeast Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
Aug. 13—Hiawatha
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Klinefelter Barn, 1774 230th St., Hiawatha
South Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
Aug. 14—Belpre
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Adams Seed. Directions from Belpre: 1 mile west on Highway 50 and 1.25 miles south on 260th Ave.
West Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
Aug. 16—Arnold
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
McNinch Farms. Directions from Arnold: 4 miles north on K Road and 1 mile west on EE Road
Northwest Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
Aug. 19—Goodland
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MDT; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT
Agroliquid, 106 E 19th St., Goodland
Southwest Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
Aug. 20—Hugoton
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Forewinds Municipal Golf Course, 958 US Hwy. 56, Hugoton
North Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
Aug. 22—Phillipsburg
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Huck Boyd Community Center, 860 Park St. Phillipsburg
Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
Aug. 28—Abilene
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sterl Hall, 619 N Rogers St., Abilene
If you have any questions, email events@ksgrains.com or call 785-410-5009 for more information. Learn more at kscorn.com.
