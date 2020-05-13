For the week ending May 10, the following corn crop conditions were reported by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service:
Nebraska: Corn planted was 79%, well ahead of 43 last year, and ahead of 60 for the five-year average. Emerged was 30%, well ahead of 7 last year, and ahead of 18 average.
Kansas: Corn planted was 61%, ahead of 45 last year, and near 58 average. Emerged was 29%, ahead of 23 last year, but near 32 average.
Oklahoma: Corn planted reached 60%, up 16 points from the previous year but down 1 point from normal. Corn emerged reached 31%, up 1 point from the previous year but down 13 points from normal.
Texas: Corn planting continued in the High and Low Plains. Hail damage to corn fields occurred in areas of the Cross Timbers. Corn progressed in most areas of the Blacklands while some producers began spraying insecticides for corn pests. Some corn producers in the Edwards Plateau reported water stress to their emerging crop while others were yet to plant. Corn in some areas of the Upper Coast showed stress due to lack of moisture.
Minnesota: Minnesota’s statewide corn planting progress was 89% completed, remaining nearly a month ahead of last year and 2 weeks ahead of the 5-year average. Corn emergence reached 32%, which is 19 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of average.
South Dakota: Corn planted was 51%, well ahead of 3 last year, and ahead of 38 for the five-year average. Emerged was 7%, equal to average.
Colorado: Some fieldwork was delayed due to prior received moisture, but spring planting continued where conditions allowed. Lack of heat units was a concern for growth of seeded corn. Planting of non-irrigated corn was noted as slow. A few east central counties received isolated moisture but the rest remained dry.
Iowa: Iowa farmers have planted 91% of the expected corn crop, almost a month ahead of last year and 2 weeks ahead of the 5-year average. Less than 5% of the crop remains to be planted in Northwest and North Central Iowa. One-third of the expected corn crop has emerged.
Iowa: Corn planted progressed to 67% this week, 11 percentage points behind the 5-year average. Corn emerged progressed to 33%, 18 percentage points behind the 5-year average.
New Mexico: Corn planting was slow, as farmers in several counties were reluctant to spend money on seed and fertilizer inputs when weighed against potential market prices.
