USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following corn conditions for the week ending Nov. 24:
Nebraska: Corn harvested was 93%, equal to last year, and near 96 for the five- year average.
South Dakota: Corn harvested was 68%, well behind 89 last year and 96 for the five-year average.
Minnesota: Corn harvested for grain reached 86%, 15 days behind the five-year average. Corn moisture content of grain at harvest averaged 21 percent, unchanged from the previous week.
Iowa: Eighty-six percent of the corn for grain crop has been harvested, 10 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. Producers in the Northwest, North Central and Southeast Districts have harvested 90% or more of their expected crop, while harvest in the Northeast and South Central Districts were below 80% complete. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 19%.
Missouri: Corn harvested for grain progressed to 92 percent, 7 percentage points behind last year.
Texas: Corn harvest were nearing completion in the Northern Low Plains.
