For the week ending Oct. 28, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following:
Nebraska: Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 6 poor, 20 fair, 56 good, and 16 excellent. Corn mature was 97%, near 100 last year and 99 for the five-year average. Harvested was 44%, near 45 last year, and behind 50 average.
Kansas: Corn harvested was 74%, near 75 last year, and behind 82 average.
Oklahoma: Corn harvested reached 85%, up 3 points from the previous year and up 1 point from normal.
Texas: Corn harvest continued in the Northern High Plains.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 6 poor, 26 fair, 47 good, and 19 excellent. Corn mature was 88%, behind 100 last year and 99 for the five-year average. Harvested was 14%, well behind 39 last year and 46 average.
Minnesota: Ninety-six percent of the corn crop was mature, 20 days behind last year and 9 days behind normal. Corn harvested for grain reached 22%, 11 days behind last year and 12 days behind the average. Corn moisture content of grain at harvest averaged 25%. Corn harvested for silage reached 95% this week, 13 days behind average. Corn condition was rated 54% good to excellent, a slight improvement from the previous week.
Wyoming: Corn harvest is underway, though wind has caused several issues.
Colorado: Corn harvest was reported as progressing well.
Iowa: Ninety-five percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, nearly 2 weeks behind average. Twenty-six percent of the crop has been harvested for grain, 8 days behind last year and 11 days behind average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 21%. Corn condition rated 67% good to excellent.
Missouri: Corn harvested for grain progressed to 64%, 25 percentage points behind last year.
