USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following corn conditions for the week ending Nov. 17.
Nebraska: Corn harvested was 85%, near 86 last year, and behind 91 for the five-year average.
Kansas: Corn harvested was 95%, near 92 last year and 96 average.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 7 poor, 27 fair, 45 good, and 19 excellent. Corn harvested was 53%, well behind 80 last year and 91 for the five-year average.
Minnesota: Corn harvested for grain reached 77%, 13 days behind the average. Corn moisture content of grain at harvest averaged 21%, down 1 percentage point from the previous week.
Wyoming: Another report from Southeast Wyoming indicated that the high winds have caused corn ears to drop to the ground. The report also stated that some producers will graze those fields with ear drop to try to recoup some of the loss. Corn harvest continued but is still behind last year and the five-year average. Corn was rated to be in mostly good to fair condition.
Iowa: Seventy-seven percent of the corn for grain crop has been harvested, 10 days behind last year and 12 days behind the 5-year average. Producers in the Northwest and North Central Districts have harvested over 85% of their expected crop, while harvest in the Northeast District was just 58% complete. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 20%.
Missouri: Corn harvested for grain progressed to 85%, 10 percentage points behind last year.
