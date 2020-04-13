According to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending April 12, the following wheat crop conditions were reported:
Kansas: Corn planted was 6%, near 5 last year and 10 average.
Oklahoma: Corn planted reached 7%, down 3 points from the previous year and down 9 points from normal.
Texas: Corn producers in the High Plains prepared fields for planting. Corn planting continued in the Blacklands, but in areas that had received excessive precipitation, producers were switching to sorghum.
Missouri: Corn planted progressed to 4% this week, 1 percentage point behind last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.