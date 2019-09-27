According to USDA’s Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Sept. 22, the following corn conditions were reported:
Nebraska: Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 6 poor, 20 fair, 55 good, and 16 excellent. Corn dented was 91%, behind 97 last year and 96 for the five-year average. Mature was 37%, well behind 65 last year, and behind 56 average. Harvested was 3%, behind 8 last year, and near 6 average.
Kansas: Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 10 poor, 35 fair, 40 good, and 11 excellent. Corn dented was 93%, near 97 last year and 96 average. Mature was 60%, behind 78 last year and 72 average. Harvested was 19%, behind 28 last year and 27 average.
Oklahoma: Corn dented reached 90%, down 6 points from the previous year and down 4 points from normal. Corn mature reached 48%, down 22 points from the previous year and down 27 points from normal. Corn harvested reached 19%, down 14 points from the previous year and down 21 points from normal.
Texas: Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5 poor, 27 fair, 51 good, and 15 excellent. Corn dough was 97%, near 100 for both last year and the five-year average. Dented was 71%, well behind 98 last year and 92 average. Mature was 12%, well behind 64 last year and 44 average.
Minnesota: Corn dented or beyond was 75%, 16 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. Eight percent of corn was mature, 19 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind normal. Corn harvested for silage reached 21% this week, 13 days behind average. Corn condition was rated 55% good to excellent, rising slightly from the previous week.
Iowa: Nearly all of the corn crop was in or beyond the dough stage at 97% complete statewide, over 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. Eighty-two percent of the crop has reached the dented stage or beyond, 17 days behind last year and 12 days behind average. Eighteen percent of corn reached maturity, 19 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind average. There were a few reports of farmers in the central Iowa district that harvested corn for grain this past week. Corn condition rated 65% good to excellent.
Missouri: Corn dented progressed to 88%, while corn matured progressed to 54%, 34 percentage points behind last year. Corn harvested for grain progressed to 15%. Corn condition was rated at 4% very poor, 15% poor, 38% fair, 39% good, and 4% excellent.
