For the week ending July 28, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Kansas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8 percent very short, 32 short, 58 adequate, and 2 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 20 short, 74 adequate, and 3 surplus.
Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 9 poor, 31 fair, 46 good, and 11 excellent. Corn silking was 71 percent, well behind 91 last year, and behind 86 for the five- year average. Dough was 24 percent, well behind 47 last year, and behind 31 average. Dented was 2 percent, behind 9 last year, and equal to average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 39 fair, 44 good, and 6 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 40 percent, well behind 82 last year and 66 average. Setting pods was 12 percent, well behind 45 last year, and behind 28 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 25 fair, 62 good, and 7 excellent. Sorghum headed was 10 percent, well behind 36 last year, and behind 26 average. Coloring was 1 percent, near 3 last year, and equal to average.
Cotton condition rated 8 percent very poor, 19 poor, 40 fair, 30 good, and 3 excellent. Cotton squaring was 67 percent, well behind 91 last year, but near 64 average. Setting bolls was 15 percent, near 19 last year and 14 average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.