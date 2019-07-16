For the week ending July 14, there were 5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, South Dakota. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 5 short, 71 adequate, and 24 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 68 adequate, and 30 surplus.
Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 31 fair, 50 good, and 12 excellent.
Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 40 fair, 41 good, and 11 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 32 percent, behind 50 both last year and the five-year average.
Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 4 poor, 20 fair, 64 good, and 10 excellent.
Spring wheat condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 25 fair, 61 good, and 13 excellent. Spring wheat headed was 75 percent, well behind 95 both last year and average.
Oats condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 20 fair, 66 good, and 11 excellent. Oats headed was 79 percent, behind 98 both last year and average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 1 poor, 18 fair, 77 good, and 3 excellent.
