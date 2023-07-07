USDA News

The most recent acreage report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service surprised many analysts when it showed an increase in planted corn acreage of 6% from 2022, while soybean acreage was down by 5%. The report shifted acres planted to soybeans down to 83.5 million from the 87.51 million acres reported in the March Planting Intentions report.

Some ag outlets characterized the report as “fireworks” on this Fourth of July weekend.  “As we analyze the numbers released by USDA, it’s important to step back, reflect, and look at the forest through the trees,” said U.S. Soybean Export Council CEO Jim Sutter.

