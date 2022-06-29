For the week ending June 26, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following corn and soybean crop conditions.
Kansas: Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 10% poor, 30% fair, 48% good, and 11% excellent. Corn emerged was 96%, near 98% both last year and average. Silking was 9%, near 7% last year, and equal to average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 30% fair, 57% good, and 8% excellent. Soybeans planted was 92%, near 94% both last year and average. Emerged was 82%, near 85% last year and 86% average. Blooming was 1%, behind 13% last year and 7% average.
Colorado: Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 10% poor, 41% fair, 32% good, and 15% excellent.
Nebraska: Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 24% fair, 51% good, and 13% excellent. Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 26% fair, 50% good, and 12% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 97%, near 98% last year, and equal to the five-year average. Blooming was 6%, behind 20% last year and 15% average. Winter wheat condition rated 16% very poor, 18% poor, 44% fair, 19% good, and 3% excellent.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 0% very poor, 2% poor, 23% fair, 62% good, and 13% excellent. Soybean condition rated 0% very poor, 2% poor, 25% fair, 65% good, and 8% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 95%, near 99% last year and 93% for the five-year average.
Oklahoma: Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 21% fair, 72% good, and 2 % excellent. Soybean condition rated 0% very poor, 7% poor, 29% fair, 63% good, and 1% excellent.
Texas: Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 9% poor, 56% fair, 32% good, and 2% excellent. Corn condition rated 8% very poor, 30% poor, 38% fair, 19% good, and 5 % excellent.
New Mexico: Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 6% poor, 40% fair, 10% good, and 40% excellent.
Wyoming: Corn condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 20% fair, 78% good, and 2% excellent.
Minnesota: Corn condition was 1% very poor, 4% poor, 31% fair, 53% good, and 11% excellent. Soybean emergence was at 93%, 20 days behind last year and 8 days behind the 5-year average. Soybean condition was 1% very poor, 3% poor, 35% fair, 53% good, and 8% excellent.
Iowa: Corn condition rating was 80% good to excellent. Ninety-seven percent of soybeans have emerged, 4 days behind last year but 3 days ahead of the 5-year average. Two percent of soybeans were blooming, 12 days behind last year and 1 week behind the average. Iowa’s soybean condition rating remained 80% good to excellent.
Missouri: Corn condition was rated at 1% very poor, 5% poor, 25% fair, 61% good, and 8% excellent. Soybeans planted was 93% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 91%. Soybeans emerged was 79% compared to the 5-year average of 82%. Soybeans blooming was 1% compared to the 5-year average of 6%. Soybean condition was rated at 1% very poor, 5% poor, 35% fair, 54% good, and 5% excellent.
Arkansas: Corn condition rated 0% very poor, 2% poor, 23% fair, 56% good, and 19% excellent.
