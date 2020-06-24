Nebraska:
Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 21% fair, 56% good, and 18% excellent.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 19% fair, 61% good, and 16% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 96%, ahead of 82% last year, and near 92% for the five-year average. Blooming was 16%, ahead of 3% average.
Kansas:
Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 8% poor, 36% fair, 48% good, and 6% excellent. Corn silking was 3%, near 2% last year and 6% average.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 28% fair, 62% good, and 6% excellent. Soybeans planted was 95%, ahead of 81% last year and 87% average. Emerged was 86%, well ahead of 61% last year, and ahead of 71% average. Blooming was 1%, equal to average.
Oklahoma:
Corn planted reached 98%, up 12 points from the previous year and up 2 points from normal. Corn emerged reached 90%, up 11 points from the previous year but down 2 points from normal. Corn silk reached 6%, unchanged from the previous year but down 6 points from normal.
Soybeans planted reached 77%, up 26 points from the previous year and up 8 points from normal. Soybeans emerged reached 67%, up 46 points from the previous year and up 16 points from normal.
South Dakota:
Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 16% fair, 69% good, and 13% excellent.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 17% fair, 69% good, and 12% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 94%, well ahead of 51% last year, and ahead of 86% for the five-year average. Blooming was 2%, near 1% average.
Minnesota:
Minnesota’s corn and soybean emergence were both virtually complete. Few reports of corn silking were received this week, while soybeans blooming reached 1%. Corn condition improved slightly to 85% good to excellent. Soybean condition dropped to 81% good to excellent.
Iowa:
There were only a few reports of corn beginning to silk in parts of the state. Corn condition rated 85% good to excellent.
Soybean emergence reached 96%, 16 days ahead of last year and 1 week ahead of the 5- year average. Soybean condition rated 84% good to excellent.
Missouri:
Corn emerged progressed to 96%, 1 percentage point ahead the 5-year average. Corn silking was at 4% this week. Corn condition was rated at 1% very poor, 5% poor, 24% fair, 58% good, and 12% excellent.
Soybeans planted progressed to 89%, 26 percentage points ahead of last year, while soybeans emerged progressed to 74%. Soybeans condition was rated at 1% very poor, 4% poor, 32% fair, 57% good, and 6% excellent.
