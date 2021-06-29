For the week ending June 27, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following crop conditions for corn and soybeans.
Kansas: Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 25% fair, 61% good, and 8% excellent. Corn silking was 8%, equal to last year, and behind 13% average. Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 3% poor, 30% fair, 61% good, and 3% excellent. Soybeans planted was 95%, near 97% last year, and equal to average. Emerged was 86%, behind 92% last year, and near 87% average. Blooming was 15%, ahead of 7% last year and 6% average.
Nebraska: Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 15% fair, 58% good, and 24% excellent. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 14% fair, 64% good, and 19% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 23%, near 25% last year, but ahead of 14% for the five-year average.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 21% poor, 51% fair, 23% good, and 1% excellent. Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 18% poor, 51% fair, 25% good, and 1% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 10%, behind 18% last year, but near 8% for the five-year average.
Oklahoma: Corn condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 17% fair, 71% good, and 11% excellent. Corn emerged reached 95%, down 2 points from the previous year and down 1 point from normal. Corn silk reached 15%, unchanged from the previous year but down 7 points from normal. Soybean condition rated 0% very poor, 3% poor, 24% fair, 70% good, and 3% excellent. Soybeans planted reached 65 %, down 14 points from the previous year and down 14 points from normal. Soybeans emerged reached 42%, down 27 points from the previous year and down 22 points from normal.
Texas: Corn silking reached 58 %, down 3 points from the previous year but up 1 point from normal. Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 2% poor, 20% fair, 50% good, and 26% excellent. Soybeans blooming reached 40%, up 2 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 42% fair, 41% good, and 11% excellent.
New Mexico: Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 47% fair, 23% good, and 25% excellent. Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 27% fair, 53% good, and 6% excellent.
Wyoming: Corn condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 19% fair, 79% good, and 2% excellent. Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 27% fair, 53% good, and 6% excellent.
Minnesota: Soybeans blooming reached 13%, three days ahead last year and 6 days ahead of average. Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 47% fair, 23% good, and 25% excellent. Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 44% fair, 41% good, and 4% excellent.
Iowa: Iowa’s corn condition rated 60% good to excellent. Soybean emergence was virtually complete. Across the state, 19% of soybeans were blooming, 6 days ahead of the five-year average. There were scattered reports of soybeans setting pods. Soybean condition was rated 58% good to excellent.
Missouri: Corn silking was 2%, compared to the 5-year average of 15%. Corn condition was rated 1% very poor, 9% poor, 32% fair, 51% good, and 7% excellent. Soybeans planted was 96% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 91%. Soybeans emerged was 88%, compared to the 5-year average of 83%. Soybeans blooming was 7%, even with the 5-year average. Soybeans condition was rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 37% fair, 51% good, and 6% excellent.
Arkansas: Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 26% fair, 51% good, and 16% excellent. Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 26% fair, 53% good, and 14% excellent.
