For the week ending Sept. 26, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following crop conditions for corn and soybeans.
Kansas: Corn condition rated 8% very poor, 13% poor, 25% fair, 44% good, and 10% excellent. Corn dented was 97%, near 98% last year, and equal to average. Mature was 81%, near 82% last year and 79% average. Harvested was 36%, ahead of 27% last year and 30% average. Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 28% fair, 50% good, and 8% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 57%, behind 65% last year, but ahead of 52% average. Harvested was 4%, behind 9% last year, and near 5% average.
Colorado: Corn harvested was 16%, ahead of 12% last year. Corn condition rated 14% very poor, 20% poor, 21% fair, 52% good and 8% excellent.
Nebraska: Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 7% poor, 19% fair, 46% good, and 24% excellent. Corn dented was 97%, near 99% last year, and equal to the five-year average. Mature was 71%, behind 78% last year, but ahead of 66% average. Harvested was 13%, equal to last year, and near 10% average. Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 49% good, and 22% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 87%, near 91% last year, but ahead of 81% average. Harvested was 17%, behind 26% last year, but near 15% average.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 16% very poor, 26% poor, 35% fair, 21% good, and 2% excellent. Corn mature was 70%, behind 78% last year, but ahead of 55% for the five-year average. Harvested was 10%, near 9% last year, and ahead of 5% average. Soybean condition rated 11% very poor, 25% poor, 40% fair, 22% good, and 2% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 92%, near 89% last year, and ahead of 78% average. Harvested was 17%, behind 26% last year, but near 13% average.
Oklahoma: Corn mature reached 79%, up 5 points from the previous year and up 7 points from normal. Corn harvested reached 30%, up 1 point from the previous year but down 9 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 88%, down 4 points from the previous year and down 3 points from normal. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 34%, up 2 points from the previous year and up 7 points from normal.
Texas: Corn harvested increased to 83%, up 13 points from the previous year and up 14 points from normal. Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 9% poor, 29% fair, 44% good and 17% excellent.
New Mexico: Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 36% fair, 29% good and 22% excellent.
Wyoming: Corn condition rated 5% fair, 88% good and 7% excellent.
Montana: Corn for grain harvest picked up slightly last week, with an estimated 12% of the crop harvested, ahead of the previous year at 9%. Corn condition rated 18% very poor, 28% poor, 30% fair, 22% good and 2% excellent.
Minnesota: Corn dented reached 97%, four days behind last year but four days ahead of average. Corn mature reached 75%, three days behind last year but eight days ahead of the average. Corn harvested for grain reached 10%, five days ahead of last year and ten days ahead of the average. Corn harvested for silage reached 92%. Corn condition rated 38% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 90%, one day ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the average. Soybeans harvested reached 30%, one day ahead of last year and seven days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 35% good to excellent.
Iowa: Corn in or beyond the dent stage reached 97%, four days ahead of the 5-year average. Almost three-quarters of the corn crop has reached maturity, also four days ahead of normal. Corn harvest for grain reached 9% statewide, again, four days ahead of the 5-year average. Iowa’s corn condition rated 59% good to excellent. Soybeans coloring or beyond reached 95%, five days ahead of the 5-year average. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 77%, four days ahead of normal. Soybeans harvested reached 18%, also four days ahead of the five-year average. Soybean condition was rated 62% good to excellent.
Missouri: Corn mature was 86%, compared to the 5-year average of 80 percent. Corn harvested for grain was 34% complete, even with the 5-year average. Corn condition was rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 24% fair, 54% good, and 13% excellent. Soybeans turning color was 76%, compared to the 5-year average of 70%. Soybeans dropping leaves was 50%, compared to the 5-year average of 36%. Soybeans harvested was 5%, compared to the 5-year average of 4%. Soybeans condition was rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 28% fair, 56% good, and 8% excellent.
Arkansas: Corn harvested was 89%, up from 73% a year ago. Soybeans harvested was 25%. Soybean conditions rated at 2% very poor, 6% poor, 28% fair, 44% good and 20% excellent.
