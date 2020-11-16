The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Nebraska Soybean Association announced that applications are now open for the 2021 Corn and Soy Ambassador Program, a yearlong program for college students who are interested in learning more about the industry and becoming better advocates for agriculture. Each year up to 10 students are selected to participate in the program.
Throughout the year, students will take part in three seminars and a summer tour. The first meeting covers state and federal policies affecting the corn and soybean industries. The second meeting will focus on the role of checkoff programs in promoting corn and soybeans. The final meeting gives the students a glimpse of advocacy and leadership opportunities after they graduate. Meetings will take place in the Lincoln, NE area. The summer agribusiness industry tour will include different areas of the industry including, manufacturing, production, and processing. These stops will hopefully give students more insight into potential jobs and internships in the industry.
During the program, students are also asked to spend time promoting the state’s corn and soybean grower associations and checkoffs at promotional events such as Husker Harvest Day, Soybean Management Field Days and others both online and in person. Following the completion of the program students will be recognized at the annual meetings of the corn and soybean associations, and each will be presented a $500 scholarship to help them with school expenses. Funding for portions of the program is provided by the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Soybean Board.
Applications and more information for the Corn and Soy Ambassador Program can be found at https://necga.org/corn-and-soy-ambassador-program/ and are due Nov. 20 by 5 pm.
For more information about the program, contact Morgan Wrich, Nebraska Corn Growers Association, at 402-438-6459 or mwrich@necga.com or Lori Luebbe, Nebraska Soybean Association at 402-441-3239 or lori@nebraskasoybeans.org.
