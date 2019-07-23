Weather was mostly hot, dry and windy across the state for the week ending July 21, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Texas. Most of the state received little to no precipitation. However, precipitation in areas in the Trans-Pecos, the Northern High Plains and the Upper Coast ranged from traces amounts to 2 inches. There were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork.
There was still some wheat being harvested in the Northern High Plains, while small grain harvest was completed in the rest of the state.
Dryland cotton in the Northern Pains was showing signs of heat stress, while the rest of the cotton in the Plains continued to progress. Producers were irrigating cotton in South Texas. Sorghum was maturing in the Low Plains and the Edwards Plateau. Corn and sorghum harvest continued in the Coastal Bend, the Upper Coast and South Texas. Peanuts were pegging in South Texas.
