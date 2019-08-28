Rain across most of Iowa improved dry soil conditions during the week ending Aug. 25, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Iowa. Statewide there were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Reporters throughout the state mentioned the need for warmer weather as cooler than normal temperatures have slowed crop development. Fieldwork activities included spraying fungicides and insecticides on late planted crops and harvesting hay.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 3 percent very short, 20 percent short, 75 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. The Northwest District was the only district where topsoil moisture condition became drier this past week. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 4 percent very short, 20 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Seventy-six percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, 11 days behind last year and 9 days behind the 5-year average. Twenty-one percent of the crop reached the dented stage, 2 weeks behind last year and 9 days behind average. Corn condition rated 65 percent good to excellent. Nearly all the soybean crop has started to bloom at 96 percent statewide, 11 days behind average. Eighty-four percent of the crop has started setting pods, 17 days behind last year and 12 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 62 percent good to excellent.
