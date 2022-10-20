309605138_531497778977054_9149587763137687286_n.jpg

Gov. Laura Kelly signed the proclamation declaring October to be Co-op Month in Kansas. (Photo courtesy of Kansas Cooperative Council's Facebook page.)

“Just put on your boots and do it again,” was an apt sentiment a farmer recently expressed to Brandi Miller, president/CEO of the Kansas Cooperative Council, for how producers are dealing with weather concerns, delayed supply chains and trying to find help. But she wants to remind growers that they have more resources than their own grit and gumption, thanks to their local agricultural cooperatives, which are also working to tackle these unprecedented concerns.

“Given the challenges agriculture has faced in the last two years, we’ve been in this place that nobody has experienced before,” Miller said. “We’ve obviously been through droughts before—that’s not new—but not compounded with some of the residual supply chain issues and labor challenges.”

