The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team’s 2023 Dairy Webinar Series continues from noon to 1 p.m. June 21 reviewing guidelines for selecting an ideal corn silage hybrid. The program will be presented by Dr. Adam Krull, a dairy veterinarian and nutritionist with Pioneer.
“Dr. Krull will emphasize the significance of basic agronomic traits in ensuring yield stability, as well as a focus on dry matter and starch yield,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Additionally, the presentation will underscore the crucial role of growing conditions in influencing fiber digestibility, discouraging the selection of corn silage hybrids solely based on their genetic potential for high digestibility. It will highlight that prioritizing kernel processing to enhance silage quality is more important than solely focusing on a hybrid's genetics related to starch digestibility.
