Grazing is a great way to make use of corn residue rather than baling as it leaves the ground with more cover, does not result in compaction and returns most of the nutrients to the land. (Courtesy photo.)

Most of Nebraska is currently in severe or extreme drought condition. Many livestock producers are looking for access to forage and winter feed resources. One resource that can help cattle producers get through the winter is corn residue grazing. Grazing is a great way to make use of corn residue rather than baling as it leaves the ground with more cover, does not result in compaction and returns most of the nutrients to the land. Sometimes grazing can increase crop yields.

The Crop Residue Exchange is designed to facilitate connections between livestock producers looking for forage and crop producers with available crop residues or other forage resources. This interactive, online exchange assists corn and other crop producers to market crop residue and other available forages to cattle producers for grazing.

