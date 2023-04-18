Corn fields

(Photo by Jessica Robinson.)

The National Corn Growers Association is launching its fourth iteration of the Consider Corn Challenge. This open-innovation contest invites participants to answer the call and submit proposals for new uses of field corn as a primary feedstock for producing novel sustainable chemicals and products with quantifiable market demand.

“Consumers have a genuine interest in biobased products; and corn is investing in solutions to meet that need,” said NCGA Market Development Action Team Chair and Colorado farmer Troy Schneider. “In order to continue drawing in the cutting-edge, game-changing participation we have seen for the past three years, the prize pool for the fourth challenge has been increased to $250,000.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.