Farmers in northeast Nebraska have an opportunity to learn from cropping issues they may have faced in 2019, make plans for 2020, and renew their private pesticide applicator license by attending a Confronting Cropping Challenges program. This is the fourth year for the Confronting Cropping Challenges program, and responses from previous years have been very positive. This year the program will be offered at five locations in northeast Nebraska:
- Neligh—Dec. 16, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion
- Wayne—Dec. 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fire Hall
- West Point—Dec. 18, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nielsen Community Center
- Columbus—Dec. 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Club Room, Ag Park
- Arlington—Dec. 20, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rybin Building, Fairgrounds
Topics that will be covered this year include:
- What can we learn from the thistle caterpillar feeding in 2019?
- How can we deal with frogeye leafspot in 2020?
- What are our options to deal with herbicide-resistant weeds in 2020?
- How can we improve alfalfa management?
The program also will include Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification.
Those wanting just the crops information can attend the first four sessions and leave. Those wanting to renew their private pesticide applicator license in 2020 will need to participate in all five sessions to be recertified. In addition to cropping information, all five sessions will cover important areas for pesticide applicators such as IPM, reading a label, resistance management, and minimizing environmental concerns. Even though this training is being offered in 2019, you will not lose a year of certification on your license. Please note that this training will only offer recertification of private pesticide licenses. Those needing initial training will need to attend one of the other trainings offered in early 2020, with dates available at pested.unl.edu.
The cost for the program is $10 if you are only attending the first four sessions. If you are being recertified for your private pesticide applicator's license, the cost is $50. The additional $40 is the same as you would pay to be recertified at a traditional private pesticide applicator training.
Preregistration is appreciated but not required. Preregister by calling Nebraska Extension at 402-374-2929 or by going to http://croptechcafe.org/ccc/
For more information, contact Aaron Nygren at Nebraska Extension in Colfax County at 402-352-3821 or anygren2@unl.edu.
