blackberries-1024x678.jpg

Blackberries are a favorite for producers to sell at local farmers’ markets. (Photo by Adam Russell, Texas A&M AgriLife.)

Blueberries, blackberries and other fruits grown in Texas bounced back from heat and drought last season, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

Tim Hartmann, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension specialist and assistant professor in the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences, Bryan-College Station, said a freeze in late March took out much of the crop from early blooming southern high bush blueberry varieties. Southern high bush varieties are considered by some to have better flavor and texture, but rabbiteye blueberries are generally better adapted and more dependable.

