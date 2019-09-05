Hot, windy, and dry weather for the week ending Sept. 1 decreased soil moisture supplies but conditions were largely ideal for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Colorado. In northeastern counties, limited harvest was underway for a few spring crops including corn silage, onions, and proso millet. A reporter mentioned some producers were waiting to begin corn silage harvest due to slow development earlier in the summer. Concerns were also noted for non-irrigated crops that haven’t received consistent moisture recently. East central county reporters noted limited winter wheat seeding began last week. Moisture received varied widely in the district; some areas received precipitation while others remained very dry. Western counties also remained hot and dry last week. In the San Luis Valley, barley harvest progressed significantly last week. Minimal moisture was received and temperatures were hot. A reporter also noted producers started harvesting seed potatoes. In southeastern counties, a reporter noted areas already short on moisture were suffering from the hot and dry weather. Crops and pasture in areas with sufficient moisture were still in good condition. Limited winter wheat seeding was noted.
