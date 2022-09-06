2022-09-02-cover-crop-methods-header.jpg

Cover crop mix drill interseeded into V4 corn growing well by V8-9 leaf corn. (Photo by Jenny Rees.)

An overarching goal for planting cover crops is to produce as much biomass as possible during the growing window. Higher levels of cover crop biomass will reduce soil erosion, inhibit weed growth, and add carbon and other nutrients to the soil. However, one of the challenges in Nebraska is the limited amount of time between corn or soybean harvest and the onset of winter temperatures, which has traditionally been when most cover crops are planted. Unfortunately, this can limit the amount of biomass produced, reducing potential benefits.

While planting cover crops after harvest with a drill or planter may be the most convenient, there are several other planting methods that can increase cover crop success as measured by biomass production. These methods include interseeding during the vegetative growth stage of crop production, interseeding during late reproductive stages with aerial equipment and interseeding during late reproductive stages with a high-clearance ground machine. Each of these methods has potential positives and negatives.

