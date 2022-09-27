BN BASF Troy Bauer discusses soybean cyst nematode.jpg

Troy Bauer discusses soybean cyst nematode. (Courtesy photo.)

BASF Agricultural Solutions wrapped up its 2022 Showcase Plot Tours in August with events at research farms in Goehner, Nebraska, and Story City, Iowa. Growers and retailers had the chance to chat with agronomists and in-field experts about what they’re facing in fields this year, in addition to taking a closer look at a few key innovations coming down the pipeline.

Among the advancements on display was the Smart Sprayer from Bosch and BASF. Aaron Hunsinger, customer acquisition manager with Bosch BASF Smart Farming, highlighted the nuts and bolts of this new sprayer system and gave growers a glimpse into how the sprayer is able to detect and get rid of weeds with spot spraying technology.

