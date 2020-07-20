UPL, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to amend the label language of INTERLINE herbicide from use in the “LibertyLink system” to all systems that contain “glufosinate-resistant traits.”
“The expansion enables INTERLINE to be used on all glufosinate-resistant production systems, in addition to the LibertyLink systems,” says Tom Mudd, UPL marketing manager for corn and soybean herbicides. “Farmers today need flexibility to achieve their production goals, with products they can trust. INTERLINE offers best-in-class performance for business-minded growers.”
INTERLINE is now approved for use on Enlist E3 soybeans as well as LibertyLink-GT27 soybeans. The new label will give growers additional options to meet EPA herbicide requirements in these crops and help retailers manage inventories for their grower-customers.
“As the industry continues to evolve, UPL continues to provide unique product solutions for all U.S. growers. Through this expansion of the label registration, INTERLINE Herbicide can be used on a broader percentage of U.S. row crop acres for the convenience of growers,” he adds.
The updated label directs application of INTERLINE for over-the-top weed control across several crops, including soybeans, cotton, corn, canola and sugarbeets. This label revision is approved for many key states in the High Plains region.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.upl-ltd.com/us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.