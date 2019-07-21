Hoegemeyer Hybrids, Hooper, Nebraska, announced earlier this year it is carrying the newly available Enlist E3 soybeans for the 2019 planting season.
“Our customers have been eagerly awaiting Enlist E3 soybeans,” said Stephan Beceera, Hoegemeyer’s general manager. “This is going to be a very effective option, especially for those farmers battling resistant weeds, which, unfortunately have been an increasing problem in our area.”
Enlist E3 soybeans deliver one of the most advanced soybean technologies on the market, with tolerance to 2, 4-D choline in Enlist herbicides, glyphosate and glufosinate. By building on the glyphosate and glufosinate systems in soybeans and adding a third herbicide tolerance, Enlist E3 soybeans provide a new standard for weed control and yield potential.
As part of the Enlist weed control system, Enlist E3 soybeans can be sprayed with Enlist Duo and Enlist One herbicides. Both herbicides feature 2, 4-D choline with Colex-D technology to provide weed control with minimized potential for physical drift and near-zero volatility. Enlist herbicides are up to 96 percent less volatile than 2, 4-D ester. When used with low-drift nozzles, drift with Enlist herbicides is reduced by as much as 90 percent compared with traditional 2, 4-D.
“What we like about the Enlist weed control system is that it’s easy to use and does what it says,” according to Hoegemeyer soybean leader Mike Carr. “You’ll find the Enlist herbicides go where they’re supposed to and kill weeds fast. With weeds out of the way, the beans really thrive. There’s no need to compromise yield for weed control with Enlist E3 soybeans.”
Hoegemeyer will offer 10 Enlist E3 soybean varieties for the inaugural season.
“These varieties were selected especially for their performance in the western Corn Belt. E3 soybeans are the result of an extensive breeding and development effort. Additionally, growers across the Corn Belt have tested some of these varieties in the field so we are confident in our recommendations.”
For more information, see a representative or visit www.therightseed.com.
