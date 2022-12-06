Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bayer, Jerseyville, Illinois, puts its industry-leading offerings in crop protection, seeds and traits, and digital farming tools on display at its Fields of Opportunity Technology Showcase as the company continues to advance innovative products and services tailored toward the individual needs of growers around the globe.
"Today we spotlight technologies designed to reduce agriculture's impact on the environment, increase food security and help farmers combat the continued pressure of climate change on our global ecosystems," said Rodrigo Santos, member of the board of management of Bayer AG, and president of the Crop Science Division. "Bayer remains committed to providing farmers with the tools they need to be productive and sustainable stewards of their land, especially now as they navigate through current disruptions to agriculture's supply chains."
With an annual industry leading R&D investment of more than 2 billion euros in Crop Science alone, Bayer is advancing cutting-edge technologies and breakthrough innovations with a bold and ambitious strategy that will transform the future of farming and position growers for success in a rapidly evolving agriculture industry. The demonstrations and discussions in Jerseyville include:
• Further expansion of ThryvOn Technology trials. Building on Bayer's legacy of contributions to sustainable cotton production through the Deltapine brand's genetic advancements and Bollgar brand's trait technologies, ThryvOn Technology will be the industry's first biotechnology trait that will provide built-in protection to the whole plant against key tarnished plant bug and thrips species. 2022 will see farmer trials increase to nearly 60,000 acres, bringing this biotech cotton trait one step closer to helping farmers more effectively manage insect pressure.
• Plans for hundreds of on-farm pilot plots of Short Stature Corn hybrids in North America in 2023. These hybrids form the anchor of Bayer's Smart Corn System, farmers precise in-season management of their fertilizer and crop protection needs, thanks to the power of the Climate FieldView digital platform. These hybrids recently proved their ability to withstand severe weather conditions when extreme windstorms blew through the Midwest.
• Following the company's recently announced increased investment, Bayer will highlight CoverCress, a renewable oilseed and animal feed crop with an annual winter growth cycle allowing its use in between corn and soybean rotations. CoverCress will help deliver on Bayer's sustainability commitments and may open additional revenue streams for growers.
In addition to products yet to be launched, the company notes key updates on recently launched next-generation technologies. Growth across programs and products advancing in the pipeline include:
• The launch of the next-generation technology Intacta 2 Xtend offers a significant performance advantage for Brazilian soybean farmers delivering about 2.9 bushels more per acre compared to similar varieties on the market. Bayer leads the industry in protecting soybean yield against insect and weed pressure with the third-generation technology in Phase 3 and the fourth generation moving to Phase 1.
• The company also reaffirmed performance advantages of critical fungicides such as Fox Supra for soybeans in Brazil, expected to launch later this year, and Delaro Complete fungicide in the North America corn market.
• Additionally, Bayer is making progress in bringing the first new herbicide mode of action in the past 30 years for post-emergent control of weeds across all major row crops. Currently in Phase 3, the technology is showing excellent performance.
• The Bayer Carbon program continues to develop across 10 countries. Bayer PRO Carbono, the largest carbon program in Brazil, is seeing impressive enrollment and excellent results. Participating soybean growers register carbon emissions 70% lower than the national average in Brazil and 80% lower than the global average, per ton of soybeans produced.
• Increasing adoption of the number one brand in digital ag, Climate FieldView, is now on more than 200 million acres in 23 countries around the world as Bayer continues to lead the digital transformation of agriculture. The next frontier of value creation is about more than bringing better individual inputs, but rather in digitally enhancing those solutions to optimize yields, create efficiencies and improve returns.
