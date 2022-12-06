BN Bayer innovation.jpg

Jerseyville Fields

Bayer, Jerseyville, Illinois, puts its industry-leading offerings in crop protection, seeds and traits, and digital farming tools on display at its Fields of Opportunity Technology Showcase as the company continues to advance innovative products and services tailored toward the individual needs of growers around the globe.

"Today we spotlight technologies designed to reduce agriculture's impact on the environment, increase food security and help farmers combat the continued pressure of climate change on our global ecosystems," said Rodrigo Santos, member of the board of management of Bayer AG, and president of the Crop Science Division. "Bayer remains committed to providing farmers with the tools they need to be productive and sustainable stewards of their land, especially now as they navigate through current disruptions to agriculture's supply chains."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.