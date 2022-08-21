Golden Harvest hosted Agronomy in Action field day events July 27 to 28 in Bridgewater and Brookings, South Dakota.
The events allowed South Dakota corn and soybean farmers to connect with members of the Golden Harvest agronomy team and discuss agronomic management considerations unique to the challenges they face in their fields, in addition to learning the latest trends and market considerations. The following topics were featured at the event:
• Golden Harvest corn portfolio: attendees learned about recent investments made to the Golden Harvest corn portfolio in terms of breeding and research and development aimed at enhancing the overall corn portfolio. Farmers were also able to see Golden Harvest corn hybrids grown in their local growing conditions.
• Golden Harvest soybean portfolio: attendees discussed the current and future soybean market landscape, Golden Harvest soybean research and development efforts and updates to the Golden Harvest soybean portfolio, including Gold Series soybeans. Farmers were also able to see Golden Harvest soybean varieties grown in their local environment.
• Crop protection considerations: attendees discussed crop protection product considerations, including new seed treatment products such as CruiserMaxx APX fungicide/insecticide seed treatment, in addition to the need for a strong post-residual herbicide application before weeds emerge.
