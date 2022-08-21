Golden Harvest hosted Agronomy in Action field day events July 27 to 28 in Bridgewater and Brookings, South Dakota.

298104396_5467461013305275_9193509646486822438_n.jpg

The events allowed South Dakota corn and soybean farmers to connect with members of the Golden Harvest agronomy team and discuss agronomic management considerations unique to the challenges they face in their fields, in addition to learning the latest trends and market considerations. The following topics were featured at the event:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.