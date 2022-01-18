Bartlett, a Savage Company, has announced the launch of a new sustainability project to reduce environmental impacts of Kansas wheat production, in partnership with Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture. The Bartlett Kansas Hard Red Winter Wheat Project will help combat climate change by driving innovation in farming practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve soil conservation.
“We’re excited to work with our customers and partners to improve on-farm environmental outcomes while increasing overall sustainability across the milling and baking supply chains,” said Bartlett President Bob Knief. “We have a strong commitment to continuous improvement, and look forward to engaging and supporting Kansas wheat producers in measuring and optimizing their sustainability performance.”
Working with Kansas wheat producers and other stakeholders, Bartlett will help establish a credible baseline of current farming practices and environmental impacts and implement strategies to improve sustainability. Results will be benchmarked against traditional farming practices and project goals, with support from Field to Market’s Continuous Improvement Accelerator.
“We’re in a unique position within the supply chain where we directly touch the producer and end user,” said Bartlett Vice President Trey Sebus. “We’ve had great success with current sustainability initiatives, and we’ll build on those efforts through this new project to help make wheat production more sustainable.”
Bartlett’s commitment to sustainability also includes plans announced in October to construct and operate a $325 million soybean crushing plant in Montgomery County, Kansas. The facility will produce soybean meal and refined soybean oil, feedstock used for renewable fuels, food products and animal feeds.
Established in 1907, Bartlett joined the Savage family of companies in 2018. Its diverse agribusiness is focused on the acquisition, storage, transportation, processing and merchandising of grain, and the company is a leading U.S. exporter of grain to Mexico. Bartlett supplies all classes of wheat, feed grains, food-grade corn, and soybeans to millers and processors and produces a full line of commercial patent flours and animal feeds.
