Newer genetics from WestBred Wheat, continues to show their performance potential in the National Wheat Yield Contest, being planted on 46% of the winning farms, according to the 2021 results.
Eleven of the 24 national winning farmers planted WestBred wheat varieties. Among the wheat seed brands placing in the national category, WestBred wheat brand had the most wins, including a Bin Buster for John Hofer in Milnor, North Dakota, who yielded 122.27 bushels per acre in the Spring Wheat—Dryland category with WB9590 variety. Multiple winning farms planted WB9590 variety and WB4792 variety, two proven varieties for high yield potential and outstanding quality.
“WestBred Wheat congratulates all of the winning farmers in the 2021 NWYC, a testament to hard work, good management practices and devotion to the industry,” said Jeff Koscelny, cereals account management lead for Bayer. “Once again, it is the newer genetics rising to the top of the contest, illustrating the progress our breeding and technical product teams have made in wheat.”
Entrants were judged in two primary categories: spring wheat and winter wheat, broken into subcategories of dryland and irrigated. Awards were also given for percent increase over county averages.
The 2021 NWYC WestBred winners include:
Spring wheat—Dryland:
• Bin Buster winner, high yield—John Hofer, Milnor, North Dakota, with a yield of 122.27 bushels per acre with WB9590 variety.
• First place, high yield—Dallas Diesen, Wannaska, Minnesota, with a yield of 114.81 bushels per acre with WB9590 variety.
• First place, percentage increase—Greg Messer, Richardton, North Dakota, with a 158% increase over county average with WB9590 variety. Final yield: 108.04 bushels per acre.
• Second place, percentage increase—Chris Carlson, Mott, North Dakota, with a 91% increase over county average with WB9719 variety. Final yield: 82.22 bushels per acre.
• Third place, percentage increase—Jordan Christman, Hettinger, North Dakota, with an 83% increase over county average with WB9719 variety. Final yield: 64.2 bushels per acre.
• Third place, high yield—Bruce Anderson, Valley City, North Dakota, with a yield of 108.23 bushels per acre with WB9590 variety.
Spring Wheat—Irrigated:
• Second place, high yield—Dallin Wilcox, Rexburg, Idaho, with a yield of 147.64 bushels per acre with WB7589 variety.
Winter Wheat—Dryland:
• Second place, percentage increase—Shawn Kimbrell, Sunray, Texas, with a 211% increase over county average with WB4595 variety. Final yield: 50.9 bushels per acre.
• Fourth place, percentage increase—Kenneth O’Neal, Groom, Texas, with a 190% increase over county average with WB4792 variety. Final yield: 76.54 bushels per acre.
• Fifth place, percentage increase—Matt Jaeger, Minneola, Kansas, with a 178% increase over county average with WB4792 variety. Final yield: 122.47 bushels per acre.
• Fifth place, high yield—Tyler Ediger, Meade, Kansas, with a yield of 125.66 bushels per acre with WB4792 variety.
At the state level, 45% of the winning farmers planted WestBred wheat varieties. Since the start of the NWYC in 2016, 66 farmers have placed nationally growing WestBred varieties, while 150 have placed at the state level.
