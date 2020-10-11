The ServiTech Bridge Field Intelligence platform has been updated to include key new features for growers and ag retailers. Bridge uses both in-field sensors and analytics to give growers vital information on dryland and irrigated acres, and other key analytics right in the palm of their hands—from in the field or across the globe.
ServiTech Bridge allows for its unmatched offerings to be customizable and serves as a single point for critical data.
Based on an annual subscription platform, Bridge offers flexibility and customization with the option to take advantage of specialized packages that combine crop consulting, fertility management and soil moisture recommendations. These features allow growers to leverage the core of ServiTech’s business including agronomy, laboratory and technology services. Every subscription includes satellite imagery, interpolated local weather conditions and crop growth modeling with GDU calculator.
“ServiTech is extremely proud of Bridge and its achievements bringing together technology and analytics in ways our industry had not seen prior to now,” said Greg Ruehle, president and CEO of ServiTech, Dodge City, Kansas. “With recent updates, growers will have more flexibility and customizable features to create exactly what they need to be successful. ServiTech is the only company bringing together lab services, agronomy expertise and technology to work together for maximizing results.”
ServiTech Bridge provides vital information to maximize yield and allows growers to customize the platform based the needs of an operation, making it highly scalable and intuitive for one or multiple fields. Optional features that leverage in-field sensors include soil moisture management, wireless rain gauge, full-featured weather station and a pivot status monitor.
For additional information, see a representative or visit
