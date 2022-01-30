BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, has announced the addition of a new Stoneville cotton seed variety for the 2022 season.
ST 4595B3XF is an early to mid-maturity variety that is widely adapted across the Cotton Belt and brings strong yield potential along with a good fiber package.
The BASF Cotton Agronomic Services Team works closely with growers, consultants, and university and Extension specialists to broadly test experimental varieties—including more than 170 Agronomic Performance Trials—conducted on cotton farms across the belt in real world conditions to evaluate yield performance, agronomic characteristics, geographic adaptation and best management practices.
This new variety joins an already strong-performing cottonseed portfolio from a company that is committed to bringing innovation to growers across the Cotton Belt. In addition, BASF cottonseed brands will celebrate momentous milestones this year. Stoneville cotton celebrates 100 years of strong yields and early-season vigor and FiberMax cotton celebrates 25 years of exceptional yields in even the toughest of conditions.
“This is a significant year for our cottonseed brands,” said Bryan Perry, U.S. head of seeds and traits at BASF. “The success and longevity of these two brands speak to their proven value in the eyes of cotton growers, and to our commitment to this industry and dedication to our customers.”
For more information, see a representative or visit FiberMax.com or Stoneville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.