AgriGold hard endosperm corn (HEC) hybrids deliver the grain qualities needed for processing corn-based foods. (Courtesy photo.)

At its annual Specialty Products Conference, Westfield, Indiana, AgriGold revealed significant new offerings in seed products that give farmers opportunities to generate greater net income through premium programs.

Chuck Hill, AgReliant Genetics specialty products manager. (Courtesy photo.)

A brand of AgReliant Genetics, AgriGold dedicates significant resources to developing product lines that meet market demand for premium products. That includes conventional corn and soybeans, yellow and white hard endosperm corn, and waxy corn, according to Chuck Hill, AgReliant Genetics’ specialty products manager.

