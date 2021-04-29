Now in its 16th year, BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, continues to celebrate cotton growers who achieve four bale or greater yields as part of the FiberMax One Ton Club. Seventy-eight members across Texas, New Mexico and California qualified for the club this year, bringing total membership to 1,215 members.
While members and their families were not able to celebrate in person due to the pandemic, their achievements were acknowledged through a video highlighting the many families that make up the One Ton Club. Mark Howard of H Bar H Farms in Dalhart, Texas, shares his family’s tradition of growing FiberMax cotton in the video, and talks about the impact the club has had.
“The One Ton Club is an honor, and it’s a thrill to be able to grow that kind of cotton,” said Howard, who is in his sixth year overall of the club. “Cotton is challenging; it’s a crop that has risks, but also your best rewards. So, it’s great to see and celebrate the success of your peers as part of the One Ton Club.”
Several members also received special awards in five categories:
Highest yield and highest gross value: Apple Creek Farms, Inc., in Garden City, Texas, harvested an average yield of 2,538.52 pounds per acre with FM 2398GLTP, and earned a gross value of $1,451.53 per acre.
Most acres and most varieties: H Bar H Farms in Dalhart, Texas, harvested an average yield of 2,099.52 pounds per acre on 431 acres with FM 1621GL, FM 1888GL and FM 2398GLTP.
Highest loan value: Kendall and Ruthie Holdeman in Saragosa, Texas, garnered $0.5732 on their qualifying acres with FM 2574GLT.
“There is a unique quality to the One Ton Club member that makes this group of cotton growers so special: toughness,” said Rachel Walters, cottonseed marketing manager at BASF. “No matter what’s happening in the world or on their farms, they take challenges head on and achieve impressive results. It’s a characteristic we strive to emulate with our FiberMax cotton seed, too—the ability to achieve superior fiber quality and high yield potential even in the toughest conditions.”
Additionally, for the 16th year, members who qualified for the One Ton Club were eligible to win a two-year lease on a Ford Super Duty F-350 King Ranch truck. This year’s winners are Charles and Janet Braden of B&P Farms, Inc., in Garden City, Texas.
