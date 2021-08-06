Golden Harvest, Downers Grove, Illinois, is offering corn farmers access to the Seeding Rate Selector, a digital tool that helps farmers estimate the most economical seeding rate for individual hybrids and yield environments. The Seeding Rate Selector is another example of Golden Harvest’s commitment to delivering data-driven solutions to farmers.
“Golden Harvest makes an extensive investment in agronomic research, and this tool is an example of how we bring our data and research to life to benefit our farmers,” said Bruce Battles, technical agronomy manager at Syngenta Seeds. “The Seeding Rate Selector will help farmers act upon the data we’ve gathered by creating customized prescription seeding rates for specific hybrids in their specific environments.”
Seeding rate calculations are based on two or more years of data per hybrid, collected at 70 or more trial locations each year. Trialing across many environments increases the ability to predict how individual corn hybrids should be spaced and managed.
The free, easily accessible Seeding Rate Selector allows farmers to enter several variables, including hybrid, input costs and yield goal, to determine the optimal seeding rate per acre. Insights from the tool enable farmers to enhance return on investment potential by identifying opportunities where yields might be negatively impacted by over or under seeding.
Golden Harvest Seed Advisors can help fine tune seeding rate estimates even further and build planter seeding rate scripts within the E-Luminate digital agronomy platform. To learn more about the Golden Harvest corn Seeding Rate Selector and develop a customized prescription seeding rate, contact a representative or visit www.goldenharvestseeds.com/seeding-rate/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.