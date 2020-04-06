“As many farmers and applicators are working from home and practicing safe social distancing, Bayer, St. Louis, Missouri, is offering dicamba training online as producers look forward to spring and planting for the 2020 season.
The online training options provide the same level of certification for the use of over-the-top dicamba chemistries like XtendiMax herbicide and VaporGrip Technology, a restricted use pesticide, as farmers receive in person—while keeping attendees safe from the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and spreading the infection within their communities.
“These are clearly unique times,” said Alex Zentono, dicamba product manager at Bayer. “But just as we all work to do our part, like our customers, we’re looking forward to spring planting. For those who are spending more time at home, this is a great time to be productive and get this training under their belts.”
Bayer has two online training options available for customers and applicators wanting to fulfill their requirements.
Online computer training is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and this self-guided dicamba application training meets the federal label requirements while advancing stewardship of crop protection products now and in the future. Available in English and Spanish, applicators can navigate this model at their own pace.
Live webinar training is scheduled for April 6, which will provide trainees the same information as the self-guided option but with the ability to ask questions live and learn from other participants’ questions during the event.
Many states support online pesticide renewal; however, a handful do not. All applicators are encouraged to check with their state pesticide regulatory agency for training and application requirements locally and how they may have changed in response to COVID-19.
To participate in either form of training, applicators can visit training.roundupreadyxtend.com for more information Updated annual training for the over-the-top application of dicamba herbicides is mandatory herbicides is mandatory for all farmers and applicators wanting to use the technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.